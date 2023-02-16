Of the ELN members belonging to the ‘José Manuel Martínez’ front, remembered for installing an ELN flag in the Hurtado resort in 2017, were convicts this Thursday in Valledupar.

Óscar Enrique Pacheco Pinto, alias Evo, and Erick Peullo Pallares, alias El Negro, they must answer for the crime of aggravated rebellion due to the sentence issued by the Third Criminal Court of the Circuit with the function of knowing the city.

Both will pay a penalty of 4 years in prison after entering into an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office to receive a reduction in the sentence in exchange for agreeing to the charges and avoiding trial.

The judge in the ruling denied the benefit of the conditional suspension of punishment and home detention.

“The defendants have been part of the network of militiamen of the aforementioned front since 2019, corresponding to carrying out criminal intelligence activities with the purpose of locating sites in the municipalities of influence of the front for attacks against the civilian population, installing allusive flags of the ELN, receiving information , carry the mail, distribute pamphlets, advertisements and graffiti alluding to the criminal organization in order to intimidate the civilian population”said the administrator of justice.

According to the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office 133 Specialized from the National Directorate against Criminal Organizations, the subjects also installed ELN flags on the road that from the corregimiento of La Mina leads to Atánquez in the September 19, 2017.

This was determined in the intelligence work through telephone interceptions, inspection of places, selective searches for data, testimonies, and photographic examinations carried out by deserters from the armed group.

Óscar Enrique Pacheco Pinto and Erick Peullo Pallares commit crimes in the municipalities of Valledupar, Codazzi and Becerril. For this reason, in an operation by the authorities, both were captured in the municipalities of Becerril and La Paz.

In the diligence they seized $2.000.000, a cell phone, a fragmentation grenade and 500 grams of pentolite.