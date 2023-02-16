Home Health Similis Bio enters into a partnership with Novel351k
SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JSR Life Sciences, LLC (“JSR”) today announced that Similis Bio (“Similis”), its business unit whose focus is on the development of biosimilar medicines, announced that it plans to Partner with Novel351k to jointly develop three biosimilar programs to treat a broad range of challenging diseases. Under the initial agreement, Similis will have responsibility for cell line development, analytical techniques, process development and manufacturing in accordance with cGMP guidelines, resulting in clinical pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic studies. Novel351k will use its experience with regulatory and clinical strategies to accelerate the development of programs towards commercialization.

“We launched Similis to provide patients with a wider choice of biosimilars and look forward to partnering with Novel351k to implement this important commitment,” said John Gabrielson, Senior Vice President at JSR Life Sciences and Director of Similis Bio.

The original text of this announcement, written in the source language, is the official version which is authentic. Translations are offered solely for the convenience of the reader and must refer to the text in the original language, which is the only legally valid one.

