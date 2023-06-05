Gurman: Is Apple Announcing Shorter Siri Wake-Up Calls Today? | News

If you want to use Siri, you can do this in different ways. A long press on the call button of the EarPods or on the bridge of the AirPods Pro lets the voice assistant have its say, and on some devices Siri even responds to calls: If the user activates the setting, a “Hey Siri” is sufficient on the iPhone, iPad and Mac out of. In some scenarios, this feature proves to be practical, for example, so that you don’t have to pick up the iPhone at all. In fact, Apple seems to have a modified voice command in mind: Cupertino may announce a shortening of the command today.

Is Apple Dropping the “Hey” in “Hey Siri”?

Last year, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported on Apple’s plans to shorten the activation command for Siri in an issue of his “Power On” newsletter (see here). It may not be much time until the real implementation: in a new one Tweet the leaker picks up on this plan – and points out that Apple could inform about this change as part of the WWDC. With Amazon’s competing system, it is sufficient to simply name the name, but thanks to the three-syllable name (“Alexa”), the implementation is much easier for the developers than with Siri. Gurman explained at the time that shortening the wake phrase was a technical challenge that required an enormous amount of engineering work and AI training.

Better integration of third-party apps?

The journalist also explained at the time that Apple was interested in deeper integration of the voice assistant with third-party apps and services in order to achieve better results thanks to the inclusion of more context. It is conceivable that Cupertino will respond to Siri’s improvements in the presentation of the headset: According to rumors, this will be compatible with voice control. In any case, the secret will soon be revealed: the keynote begins at 7 p.m. our time.