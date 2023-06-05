Home » Gurman: Is Apple Announcing Shorter Siri Wake-Up Calls Today? | News
News

Gurman: Is Apple Announcing Shorter Siri Wake-Up Calls Today? | News

by admin
Gurman: Is Apple Announcing Shorter Siri Wake-Up Calls Today? | News
If you want to use Siri, you can do this in different ways. A long press on the call button of the EarPods or on the bridge of the AirPods Pro lets the voice assistant have its say, and on some devices Siri even responds to calls: If the user activates the setting, a “Hey Siri” is sufficient on the iPhone, iPad and Mac out of. In some scenarios, this feature proves to be practical, for example, so that you don’t have to pick up the iPhone at all. In fact, Apple seems to have a modified voice command in mind: Cupertino may announce a shortening of the command today.

Is Apple Dropping the “Hey” in “Hey Siri”?
Last year, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported on Apple’s plans to shorten the activation command for Siri in an issue of his “Power On” newsletter (see here). It may not be much time until the real implementation: in a new one Tweet the leaker picks up on this plan – and points out that Apple could inform about this change as part of the WWDC. With Amazon’s competing system, it is sufficient to simply name the name, but thanks to the three-syllable name (“Alexa”), the implementation is much easier for the developers than with Siri. Gurman explained at the time that shortening the wake phrase was a technical challenge that required an enormous amount of engineering work and AI training.

Better integration of third-party apps?
The journalist also explained at the time that Apple was interested in deeper integration of the voice assistant with third-party apps and services in order to achieve better results thanks to the inclusion of more context. It is conceivable that Cupertino will respond to Siri’s improvements in the presentation of the headset: According to rumors, this will be compatible with voice control. In any case, the secret will soon be revealed: the keynote begins at 7 p.m. our time.

See also  Pope: may the world be more human, kindness against the pathologies of society

You may also like

Change from Baumgartner from Hoffenheim to Leipzig apparently...

Remarks on the self-destruction of the Cheonan ship...

The tax benefits for investments in the zomac...

Car bursts into flames – diesel leaks into...

Gendarmerie officers stop the perpetrator of the murder

The Dauphiné will decide if Egan Bernal is...

Current research on the burial ground and mine...

Officially, Wydad Temara and Ittihad Khemisset are back...

YouTooProject promotes international education in LATAM

When Ye Niuping inspected the summer harvest work...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy