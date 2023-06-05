follow Holger Rune-Francisco Cerundolo live

Welcome to this live dedicated to the round of 16 at Roland-Garros between the world number six, Holger Rune, and the Argentinian Francisco Cerundulo.

Quoi ? One of the most beautiful posters of these round of 16 between the intrepid Holger Rune and the promising Francisco Cerundolo.

Or ? On the Suzanne-Lenglen court, whose 10,000 seats should be occupied.

When ? In the second match at the end of the meeting between the Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo and the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

On which channel ? On the various France Télévisions channels. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted on the flips.

Who ? Valentin Baudry will evolve from the baseline, on the lookout.

What we won’t talk about? From the weevil, a pollinator passed under the radar

A little reading while waiting

Carlos Alcaraz, executioner on the court, but dubbed by his victims

Is Roland-Garros soluble in teleworking?

Djokovic, Alcaraz, Svitolina and Tsitsipas join the quarter-finals

In the game as in the attitude, the lesson of maturity of Cori Gauff

Beyond the dismal record of the French, a promising young generation

Qualified for the round of 16, Alexander Zverev regains color after his injury

Since when did the French not reach the round of 16?

The detailed program for this Monday can be found here.

Because it’s not just tennis in life… To receive our free newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, this is where it happens.

And also. The next sports lives of the World.