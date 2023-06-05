Home » follow Holger Rune-Francisco Cerundolo live
follow Holger Rune-Francisco Cerundolo live

follow Holger Rune-Francisco Cerundolo live

Welcome to this live dedicated to the round of 16 at Roland-Garros between the world number six, Holger Rune, and the Argentinian Francisco Cerundulo.

Quoi ? One of the most beautiful posters of these round of 16 between the intrepid Holger Rune and the promising Francisco Cerundolo.

Or ? On the Suzanne-Lenglen court, whose 10,000 seats should be occupied.

When ? In the second match at the end of the meeting between the Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo and the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

On which channel ? On the various France Télévisions channels. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted on the flips.

Who ? Valentin Baudry will evolve from the baseline, on the lookout.

What we won’t talk about? From the weevil, a pollinator passed under the radar

The detailed program for this Monday can be found here.

Because it’s not just tennis in life… To receive our free newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, this is where it happens.

And also. The next sports lives of the World.

See also  Terrible triptych by Da Rold Belluno. Da Re: "We play it with everyone"

