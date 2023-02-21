After the project of the Ministry of Health was made known, some members of the Government have come out to criticize the document and Minister Carolina Corcho. Among these, the president of the Senate, Roy Barreras, who in an interview with El Tiempo, referred to the official as: “ideologized” and “arrogant.” Before the senator’s statements, the writer and former senator, Gustavo Bolívar, came out in defense, who through a Twitter message assured that what the senator dislikes is that the minister does not give in to her political interests.

“Carolina Corcho is an intelligent, brave, empowered woman who does not improvise. She prepared to transform health. Roy Barreras’s attacks are due to the fact that she, like few in the Government and in Congress, stood on the line and does not give in to the multiple interests that he represents”, pointed out the scriptwriter of soap operas such as Sin tetas no hay paraíso and Three Cains.

After his words, which left some doubts to the users of social networks, in an interview with W Radio, he mentioned that the interests of the current president of the Senate are focused on the permanence of the EPS, because according to him, Barreras would have been financed in the past by these entities.

“I know and am aware that in the past (…) Mr. Roy Barreras was financed by EPS, so why not declare himself prevented from making statements of this type and attacking the minister almost daily in interviews ; and step aside from the discussion because what I don’t think is that if you have that interest in the EPS being maintained, then you should say so,” said the former senator and possible candidate for the Bogotá mayor’s office.

And he added that: “Mr. Roy Barreras, too, has to know that he belongs to a government coalition and that we made some campaign promises and that he has to align himself with it, and if not step aside.”

Given the words of the librettist, Roy Barreras responded through a Twitter thread, pointing out that it is not true that it has been financed by the Health Provider Entities in the past, and that he has previously expressed his criticism of the EPS as they are raised today .

“My partner from @PactoCol is lying on @wradio or is misinformed. IT HAS NEVER BEEN FINANCED BY EPS. I have never received an EPS weight. I challenge you to prove your false claim that “I have proof that it was funded by EPS.” Slander is an argument for cellars,” the senator wrote.

And I continue to remember one of the presentations he gave in 2017: “Former senator @GustavoBolivar is lying when he affirms that I have been financed by EPS. I invite you to read MY presentation from 6 years ago on the Health Statutory Law where I proposed that the EPS MUST DISAPPEAR as they are today, ELIMINATING the dominant position of vertical integration”.

Finally, Barreras added that while it is true that his profession is medicine, it is “infamous” to accuse him of having a financial relationship with the EPS without presenting evidence.

“My only link with the health sector is my vocation as a doctor to save lives that I practiced in the emergency services of public hospitals for 23 years and now I am a cancer patient undergoing treatment to save my own. The rest is infamy”, pointed out Roy Barreras. with Infobae

Related