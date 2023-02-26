The elections for the mayoralty of Bogotá already have some candidates in the air, where a Juan Daniel Oviedo very active with the citizenry, as has been done by the ex-secretary of the Government of Bogotá, Luis Ernesto Gomez and Carlos Fernando Galan. With this panorama, it remains to be seen who else will run for this position, where Gustavo Bolívar continues to make a name for himself.

After his retirement as a senator for a new professional project, Bolívar has been very active on social networks, not only to discuss and debate with his former colleagues in Congress, but also to give his opinion and ask questions about various aspects of what is happening in Bogotá. .

The most recent fact, and which could give a glimpse of what his candidacy would be, is the survey that he left on his Twitter account on the issue that he would address most urgently to Bogotawhere he left problems such as security, mobility, unemployment and informality, and education and culture.

Although the former Colombian senator has not confirmed his candidacy, for many analysts and citizens gustavo bolivar could be the person indicated by your party the Historic Pactto be the first president of the capital of the country.