The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro Urrego, once again generated controversy on social networks by proposing a new progressive anthem for the country, whose main protagonist would be the former presidential candidate Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, assassinated in 1948.

The president’s proposal was made through a retweet by the senator of the Historical Pact, Piedad Córdoba, who published a video of a joint by the maestro Francisco Galán called “A la carga”, in commemoration of the anniversary of the Bogotazo and the death of Gaitán .

“I propose this hymn, as a hymn of Colombian progressivism, we adapt it and adopt it”, wrote Gustavo Petro.

However, the proposal caused anger among netizens, who believe that there are more important problems in the country than making a progressive anthem.

On social networks, many criticized the president for focusing on these types of initiatives instead of addressing issues such as crime, insecurity, inflation, impunity and road infrastructure.

“Gustavo stop writing bullshit and solve the issue of tourism, inflation, crime, road infrastructure, drug trafficking, and terrorism”, “Massacres, guerrilla takeovers, children in La Guajira starving, inflation through the roof, the economy of the country falling apart and you thinking about these things” y “what a nonsense so great that amount of nonsense in which you invest time”, were some of the comments against the proposal of the president of Colombia.

Although the president’s proposal has generated rejection, it is not yet known if this idea will be carried out. However, the controversy continues on social networks.

The emblematic song “A la carga” by Francisco Galán was composed in 1945 to accompany the candidacy for the presidency of Jorge Eliécer Gaitán in Colombia.

Maestro Pacho agreed to participate in a contest run by the Odeón record label to choose a musical theme that would frame the liberal candidate’s campaign, and he won with a 2:44-minute composition that reflected the Colombian people’s desire for change.

“If you are Colombian (x2)

you have to try it (x2)

this is the moment (x2)

the country must save the presidency (x2)

Gaitan has to go.

The people want it (x2)

and he makes himself felt.” Excerpt from “A la carga”

The song, rarely danced by the elites of Santa Fe de Bogotá, was addressed to the bulk of the population and highlighted patriotism and the need to save the homeland with Gaitán’s candidacy.

Despite this, the story of “A la carga” was overshadowed by the tragic events of April 9, 1948, when Gaitán was assassinated in downtown Bogotá. This event marked a historic milestone in the country’s memory and unleashed a wave of violence that still polarizes the nation.