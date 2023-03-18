The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, will travel next week to the Dominican Republic to attend the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State, which will be held on March 24 and 25, as confirmed by the Presidency today to EFE.

The Colombian president will travel accompanied by the foreign minister, Álvaro Leyva, next Friday and will be in the Caribbean country during that day and on Saturday to participate in the meeting that is expected to be attended by fourteen heads of state or government, including the King Felipe VI, the Spanish president Pedro Sánchez, the Argentine Alberto Fernández or the Costa Rican Rodrigo Chaves.

Petro has participated, since his arrival at the Presidency on August 7, in all the meetings of heads of state of regional organizations of which Colombia is a part, since one of its banners is regional integration, taking advantage of the shift towards left on the mainland.

Fighting together against the climate crisis, protecting the Amazon and stopping deforestation, as well as the paradigm shift in the fight against drug trafficking, are usually the issues that he feels most comfortable defending in these international settings.

The summit, which brings together the 22 member countries, celebrates its 28th edition, which will be the first with full face-to-face attendance since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, since the previous one -held in Andorra in 2021- was held out in a hybrid format.

The meeting will focus on two major themes: equity and sustainability, in line with its motto “Together for a just and sustainable Ibero-America”.

Special attention will be paid to the fight against the climate crisis, to equitable access to health in the Ibero-American region, which has 600 million inhabitants, to public policies that guarantee opportunities to end economic and social imbalances.

A space will also be provided for gender equality, food security for the 60 million people who still suffer from it, sustainable economic development and energy transition.