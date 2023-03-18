Home News Gustavo Petro will attend the Ibero-American Summit in the Dominican Republic
News

Gustavo Petro will attend the Ibero-American Summit in the Dominican Republic

by admin
Gustavo Petro will attend the Ibero-American Summit in the Dominican Republic

The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, will travel next week to the Dominican Republic to attend the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State, which will be held on March 24 and 25, as confirmed by the Presidency today to EFE.

The Colombian president will travel accompanied by the foreign minister, Álvaro Leyva, next Friday and will be in the Caribbean country during that day and on Saturday to participate in the meeting that is expected to be attended by fourteen heads of state or government, including the King Felipe VI, the Spanish president Pedro Sánchez, the Argentine Alberto Fernández or the Costa Rican Rodrigo Chaves.

Petro has participated, since his arrival at the Presidency on August 7, in all the meetings of heads of state of regional organizations of which Colombia is a part, since one of its banners is regional integration, taking advantage of the shift towards left on the mainland.

Fighting together against the climate crisis, protecting the Amazon and stopping deforestation, as well as the paradigm shift in the fight against drug trafficking, are usually the issues that he feels most comfortable defending in these international settings.

The summit, which brings together the 22 member countries, celebrates its 28th edition, which will be the first with full face-to-face attendance since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, since the previous one -held in Andorra in 2021- was held out in a hybrid format.

The meeting will focus on two major themes: equity and sustainability, in line with its motto “Together for a just and sustainable Ibero-America”.

See also  Taranto, 28, dies after caesarean section: "Complications emerged after a routine check-up"

Special attention will be paid to the fight against the climate crisis, to equitable access to health in the Ibero-American region, which has 600 million inhabitants, to public policies that guarantee opportunities to end economic and social imbalances.

A space will also be provided for gender equality, food security for the 60 million people who still suffer from it, sustainable economic development and energy transition.

You may also like

Parent who sexually assaulted his daughter will spend...

Reforms and congressmen

Margot Käßmann cancels participation in the Church Congress

Dani Alves’s wife asks him for a divorce...

‘Bolillo’ Gómez makes his debut as Junior coach...

EQS-Adhoc: blueplanet Investments AG: Announcement of an extraordinary...

Revocation for 137 assembly members – breaking latest...

They captured a man accused of murdering his...

So that goals do not remain just wishes

Leading African Innovators Awarded £4m To Reduce Plastic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy