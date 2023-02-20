Haining Yuanhua Squadron ran out of law enforcement acceleration



After the Spring Festival holiday in 2023, Yuanhua Squadron of Haining City quickly switched its mental state from “festival mode” to “work mode”. Keep a close eye on the current governance difficulties, key points and hot issues, make full efforts to strengthen confidence, and take practical actions to play the role of comprehensive law enforcement services to boost economic construction and people’s livelihood optimization.

The first is to clarify goals and consolidate responsibilities. Through the form of the 2023 work deployment meeting, the squadron will further strengthen the work discipline in the new year, strengthen the sense of responsibility, clarify work ideas, and deploy work priorities. High-pressure control ensures a good start. At present, the squadron has rectified more than 180 cases of Yuemen operations, persuaded more than 250 cases of disorderly establishment of stalls, handled 4 cases of petition reports, and demolished 1 new illegal building. Garbage classification and various law enforcement inspections are carried out steadily.

The second is to refine the measures and establish projects to tackle tough problems. Focusing on the key management objects and the characteristics of territorial management, around the central idea of ​​”innovation deepening, reform tackling, opening up and upgrading”, it is planned to create an improvement project and brand project, and set up a project team to implement specific measures to refine and implement, and establish a list of problems according to local conditions and management plans, and carry out normalized and refined management of jurisdictions.

The third is to enforce the law in depth. Relying on the “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform, improve the system construction. On the basis of daily garbage classification, unlicensed operation, and construction waste, we will fully carry out law enforcement inspections in various fields such as urban gas, livestock and poultry breeding, dog management, and township empowerment. From point to area, increase the frequency and breadth of law enforcement, and improve the quality of case handling. Since the beginning of this year, 3 comprehensive inspections have been carried out on the township empowerment project, and 5 rectification sheets have been issued.