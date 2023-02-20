Source title: Cai Xukun set off for Milan Fashion Week and was invited to watch the show for four consecutive years, showing his international influence

On February 19th, Cai Xukun appeared at the airport in a denim look and set off for Milan Fashion Week, showing the charm of cool, handsome and trendy men. It is reported that this is the second time that he was invited to Milan to watch the show as the spokesperson of Prada. Since becoming the brand's first mainland spokesperson in 2019, he has appeared in the brand show for four consecutive years, and he is about to start the fifth year of a blockbuster cooperation journey. In the exposed airport street photo shoot, Cai Xukun walks or stops casually in the Hong Kong night, with a blue denim suit and a black woolen hat, which is very KUN-style and shows fashion and good taste. Compared with the trip to Milan four years ago, he has faded away from his youthfulness and become more mature, and his understanding and interpretation of fashion is more profound and comfortable. Not only has his personal charm and brand temperament been more perfectly integrated, but he has also completed fashion transformations again and again, becoming the most representative and influential spokesperson of the brand. In 2019, Cai Xukun participated in Milan Fashion Week for the first time, and his high popularity caused a sensation. The super-standard treatment throughout the whole process showed the brand's attention and love for him. Ms. Miuccia Prada, the head of the brand, praised his super influence, saying, " I admire his image and behavior, and I can see the depth in his eyes!" Cai Xukun lived up to expectations, and once the official announcement was made, the sales in the Asia-Pacific region soared all the way, and he won multiple seasons of ready-to-wear advertisements and the world wide, brand trust And the commercial value is self-evident. Cai Xukun also always fulfills the role of spokesperson. A few days ago, he was met by a netizen while visiting a brand store while traveling in Thailand. He was praised as "this spokesperson is really competent", which can be said to be a "two-way trip" with the brand. The airborne spokesperson who made his debut for one year, and was invited to watch the show for four consecutive years. No matter in terms of influence, fit or rising commercial value, the cooperation between Cai Xukun and Prada has achieved a win-win situation all the way, which is a model. This time, he was invited to attend Milan Fashion Week again. I look forward to the new surprise cooperation between him and the brand in the fifth year!

