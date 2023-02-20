Zheng Qinwen beats Zhang Shuai to advance to the second round of WTA Dubai 2023-02-20 11:25:49.0 Source: Xinhuanet

On the 19th, the first round of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 Dubai Championship staged the “China Derby”. Zheng Qinwen defeated Zhang Shuai 6:3, 6:1 and successfully advanced to the next round.

After falling behind 1:3 in the first set, Zheng Qinwen won 10 games in a row. She said after the game: “At the beginning of the game, my condition was not ideal. I hope I can recover my serving success rate in the next game.”

Zhang Shuai said: “I have no regrets in today’s game. My emotions have not fluctuated in any way. Before that, I was focused on the Australian Open game. I still need some time to adjust myself. Zheng Qinwen is very strong, with forehand topspin, serve speed, and backhand. Accuracy, movement speed, etc. are very good, she is a very comprehensive player, I hope she can continue to break through herself.”

Zheng Qinwen’s opponent in the next round is Samsonova.