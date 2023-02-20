Home Sports Zheng Qinwen beats Zhang Shuai to advance to the second round of WTA Dubai
Zheng Qinwen beats Zhang Shuai to advance to the second round of WTA Dubai

2023-02-20

On the 19th, the first round of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 Dubai Championship staged the “China Derby”. Zheng Qinwen defeated Zhang Shuai 6:3, 6:1 and successfully advanced to the next round.

After falling behind 1:3 in the first set, Zheng Qinwen won 10 games in a row. She said after the game: “At the beginning of the game, my condition was not ideal. I hope I can recover my serving success rate in the next game.”

Zhang Shuai said: “I have no regrets in today’s game. My emotions have not fluctuated in any way. Before that, I was focused on the Australian Open game. I still need some time to adjust myself. Zheng Qinwen is very strong, with forehand topspin, serve speed, and backhand. Accuracy, movement speed, etc. are very good, she is a very comprehensive player, I hope she can continue to break through herself.”

Zheng Qinwen’s opponent in the next round is Samsonova.

