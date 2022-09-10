FAGAGNA. An accident at work occurred in a company in via Angelica Marcuzzi in Fagagna, shortly after 11 pm on Friday 9 September. For reasons yet to be ascertained, a woman was injured while she was operating on a machine, in which she would have been entangled with her hair.

The first to rescue the employee were her colleagues, who managed to free her. The call for help was immediate.

The Sores center in Palmanova immediately sent an ambulance to the scene. The fire brigade also intervened. The woman was rescued by the 118 health workers. The police were also informed of the incident. The intervention is in progress.