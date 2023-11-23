Haiyan County Launches City-wide Fire Protection Campaign

In an effort to increase fire safety awareness and educate the public on fire prevention measures, the Haiyan County Fire Rescue Brigade has launched a city-wide “bright screen” publicity campaign. The campaign, which began on November 20, aims to utilize LED displays and outdoor large screens to play fire safety reminder slogan videos throughout the county.

The initiative, which is a collaboration between the fire brigade and various organizations, seeks to make fire safety knowledge easily accessible to the public. By displaying simple, clear, three-dimensional, and intuitive promotional slogans and popular science videos, the campaign aims to create a strong fire safety propaganda atmosphere, ensuring that fire safety knowledge is conveyed to everyone.

The goal of the campaign is to not only adorn the streets and alleys with fire safety messages but to also engage the public in learning about fire prevention at any time and in any place. By utilizing outdoor screens and LED displays, the brigade hopes to significantly improve fire safety awareness among the people of Haiyan County.

Looking ahead, the brigade plans to continue its efforts to innovate and expand the reach of fire protection publicity. By tailoring their approach to the specific needs of the community, the brigade aims to ensure that fire safety knowledge is effectively communicated to everyone.

The “bright screen” fire protection publicity campaign is an important step towards creating a safer and more informed community, and the Haiyan County Fire Rescue Brigade is committed to continuing their efforts to promote fire safety awareness.