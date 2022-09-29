Home News “Hands off our bodies”. The hot autumn of rights starts from the pro-abortion squares
"Hands off our bodies". The hot autumn of rights starts from the pro-abortion squares

“Hands off our bodies”. The hot autumn of rights starts from the pro-abortion squares

ROMA – It will be the symbol of all the battles of the coming months. “Abortion is not a fault, it is not a crime, conscientious objection, state violence”. “If you touch the 194 law we will burn the cities”. “I decide on my body, not the state and not even your God”. If the new right-wing government needed a signal from the square, yesterday from the heart of Rome and from the demonstration of “Non una di less”, this signal came loud and clear.

