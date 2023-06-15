On the occasion of the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Hangzhou Asian Games image promotional film “Running the Tide” was released, showing Asia and the world the beauty of nature, culture, sports and the beauty of Hangzhou, the host city of the Asian Games, and the five co-hosting cities through the lens. The beauty of numbers.

The film takes “tide culture” as its theme. A young man who is a trendy young man sets off from Liangzhu, a holy place that has proved the history of Chinese civilization for 5,000 years, to embark on a natural and humanistic journey through ancient and modern times. The urban scenery represented by the three world cultural heritages of Liangzhu, West Lake, and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, the Asian Games venues, major city landmarks, and Asian Games competitions are continuously presented through the change of perspective of teenagers and rich lens language.

The map of residence in Fuchun Mountains unfolds slowly, and traditional sports such as Cuju and archery are drawn on the scroll, drawing out the style of the co-hosting city. From the eternal song rhyme to the dynamic new city, tradition and modernity continue to meet, and finally gather at the main venue of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 19th Asian Games “Big Lotus”, and send out an invitation to meet Hangzhou and meet the Asian Games.

The promotional film not only presents grand and exquisite pictures, interspersed with hand-painted “national tide” style, but also the filming team also went deep into the subtleties of the city to capture warm and touching moments. In the camera, the streets and alleys deep in memory, the steaming Hangzhou food, and the fashionable young men and women all exude a strong atmosphere of human fireworks.

This film invites guests from all walks of life, such as the “stamp passer” Xiling Yinshe director, West Lake Longjing tea roaster, diabolo culture promoter, ping-pong teenagers, etc., from cultural celebrities to ordinary citizens, every face that appears in the screen , there is a story about the Asian Games. The Asian Games Dongfeng injected new vitality and opportunities into the city, demonstrating the enthusiasm of the hosts for all people to participate in and contribute to the Asian Games.

After meeting for 100 days, “Poetry and Painting Jiangnan, Vibrant Zhejiang” welcomes guests and friends from all over the world, Hangzhou Asian Games, waiting for you!

Text: Yang Yiqi

Editor: Zheng Jianlong