The happiness of the children prevailed from beginning to end in the development of the Regional Football Tournament, Caldas-Risaralda Integration, which took place in Viterbo, where the representative of Risaralda, Guayacanes FC from the municipality of Belén de Umbría, was the great protagonist having participated for the first time in a regional contest with three of its categories: 2014, 2015; 2012, 2013 and 2010, 2011, reaching the final with all of them.

The squad of 2014, 2015 was crowned champion, like that of 2010, 2011, while 2012, 2013, also had a great performance and culminated in the subtitle. “I want to thank all the parents who made the effort to participate, to accompany us on each date despite the difficulties. Thank you for so much support, thank you for trusting our work. To our athletes all the credit, this is theirs thanks to their effort and sacrifice in each training session and today they get the rewards”, they expressed from the Belén de Umbría club.

For the children it was an unforgettable experience and this is how they describe it from Guayacanes FC: “More than titles or positions, emphasize the experience for our children, where they surely had fun, learned many things playing soccer and the most important thing is that we lived it as a family next to our loved ones. Thank you for belonging to this Family called Guayacanes FC and may it be the beginning of many joys”, they pointed out.

