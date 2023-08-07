Harnessing the Power of China’s Excellent Traditional Culture for Global Transformation and Moral Construction

China‘s rich traditional culture holds valuable insights for understanding and transforming the world, governing the country, and promoting moral construction. This was emphasized by General Secretary Xi Jinping in his recent speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development.

Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of integrating the principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and excellent traditional Chinese culture in order to open up and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics. He called for the “two combinations” – combining the essence of China‘s 5,000-year civilization with Marxist standpoints, viewpoints, and methods, and carrying forward the great wisdom accumulated by the Chinese nation for thousands of years.

The philosophical thought, humanistic spirit, educational thought, and moral concept found in China‘s excellent traditional culture can provide valuable insights for understanding and transforming the world, as well as for governing the country and promoting moral construction.

Xi Jinping also emphasized the importance of integrity and innovation in carrying forward China‘s traditional culture. By treating traditional Chinese culture with a dialectical attitude, using the past to learn from the present, and inheriting it without discarding it, China can keep the integrity of its culture while also embracing modern perspectives and innovations. Technology can be used to enrich the expressions of excellent traditional Chinese culture, bringing cultural relics, heritage, and ancient texts to life.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of promoting mutual learning among civilizations. By promoting equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness, China can understand the value connotations of different civilizations with a broad mind. This approach transcends civilizational barriers, promotes the coexistence of civilizations, and contributes to the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

In terms of promoting the international dissemination of Chinese culture, Xi Jinping called for integrity, innovation, and a global perspective. He emphasized the need to expand personnel exchanges, strengthen bilateral and multilateral cultural cooperation, continuously enrich the content of exchanges, and expand cooperation channels to enhance the influence of Chinese civilization.

Efforts will be made to deepen external dissemination, enhance international recognition of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and promote the translation and publication of his important works. The forces of government, professional institutions, enterprises, international organizations, non-governmental organizations, overseas Chinese, media think tanks, art troupes, and cultural institutions will be coordinated to build a multi-level cultural exchange system.

Research and innovation in civilized communication discourse, the construction of a narrative system, and the publishing of Chinese civilization overseas will also be strengthened. High-quality books that embody the Chinese spirit, value, wisdom, and solutions will be published, and international platforms for dialogue and exchanges focusing on state governance, global governance, humanities, and youth will be created.

Through these efforts, China aims to promote mutual understanding, dialogue, and cooperation among civilizations, and enhance the influence of Chinese civilization on the global stage.

