Original title: Celebrating the harvest and welcoming the feast – a side note of the farmers’ harvest festival in Longjie Town

The picture shows the scene of the farmers’ harvest festival.

In the golden autumn and September, the rice is fragrant. Longjie Town, Dayao County recently held the 2022 Farmers Harvest Festival.

Located in the southeast of Dayao County, Longjie Town is the “East Gate” of Dayao County, with a total area of ​​360 square kilometers, 8 village committees, 134 villager groups, and a population of 24,800. Longjie Town has fertile land, sufficient light and heat resources, and rich products. It is known as the “Hometown of High-quality Grain and Tobacco”. In recent years, Longjie Town has closely followed the goal of revitalizing rural industries, implemented the requirements for high-quality development, and promoted moderate-scale operations through collective land transfer, boosting the transformation and upgrading of the agricultural industry. The town is intensive, specialized, organized, and socialized. The number of new agricultural business entities combined continues to increase. In 2020, Longjie Town will enter the ranks of the national agricultural industry strong town construction.

Entering Longjie, a strong atmosphere of “paying tribute to farmers and celebrating the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with praise for the harvest” blows across the face. The content of the festival is closely combined with the folk culture of Longjie, agricultural affairs during the agricultural period and the farming and cultural activities that the masses like to see and hear, making the Harvest Festival a “carnival” for farmers.

Celebrate the harvest, sun the harvest. The “Pomegranate King” competition held at the Thousand Mu Soft Seed Pomegranate Base in Mousejie Village attracted villagers and elders from all over the world. Early in the morning, farmers from 15 Tunisian soft-seed pomegranate planting enterprises, bases, and farms in the town, including Zhongsheng, Longfu, and Xinnong, put their pomegranates on the display stand for free tasting by the audience. Afterwards, the judges scored the pomegranates from the four aspects: monomer weight, appearance color, grain color, and taste and sweetness. After fierce competition, a single pomegranate with a weight of 988 grams and a sweetness of 15 degrees from Zhongsheng Soft Seed Pomegranate Planting Base won the title of “Pomegranate King”, and there were cheers and cheers at the scene.

Look at the beautiful scenery of the harvest from a distance, and listen to the song of the harvest close by. The threshing competition, the bag picking competition, the pumpkin king competition, and the fishing competition have climaxed one after another. The daily farming activities of these peasant masses, after endowed with the connotation of “festival”, have become a big party for farmers in various villages, allowing the peasant masses to enjoy a spiritual and material harvest.

Longjie Town, named after the dragon, has the custom of dragon dance in history. This year’s Farmers Harvest Festival, Longjie Town held the first dragon dance competition. At the scene of the competition, gongs and drums were loud. There were 9 peasant dragon dance teams from 8 village committees and town authorities. They wore gorgeous dragon dance costumes and held gorgeous dragons. Along with the passionate music, one by one dragon danced in high spirits. , chasing the yellow hydrangea, twisting and twisting the body, rolling up and down, nine dragons, you dance and I come on stage… In the end, the town organization team won the first place with coordination of movements, skilled skills, and good spirit of the players. .

Praise the harvest and pay tribute to the farmers. At night, a “Harvest Celebration Celebration” theatrical evening with spring planting, summer hoeing, autumn harvest and gratitude as the chapters kicked off in the sky with fragrant fruits, allowing the cadres and masses of Longjie Town to enjoy the “Feast of Harvest Culture” . One after another hymn floated on the field of hope, and a dance inspired a steaming heat wave of rural revitalization. (Photo report by correspondent Zhang Conghua)