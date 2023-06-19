Have food prices really gone down?

Gloria Camargo

According to a recent study carried out by the NIQ survey company, it has been analyzed whether food prices in the country have experienced a reduction in recent weeks, after several chains announced the decrease in the value of certain products. This analysis was carried out after the country closed the fifth month with an inflation of 12.36%.

Among the chains that announced price reductions is Ara, which lowered the prices of more than 200 products with discounts ranging from 10% to 45%. In addition, Grupo Éxito, Makro and Olímpica also joined this price reduction strategy.

After examining the behavior of more than 40,000 products from different categories such as pharmacy, household, cleaning, perishables, perfumery, groceries and beverages, the NIQ study found that the products that experienced the largest price reductions during the analyzed period were oils, tuna, sugar, coffee, milk, deodorant and toilet paper.

According to the study, the price reduction in the mentioned products was between 3% and 5% in the third week of May. That is, 43.7% of the categories analyzed had some type of discount. This trend continued until the end of the month, although with a slowdown in the percentage of discounted products.

Ricardo Gutiérrez, customer success leader for NIQ Colombia’s retail vertical, mentioned that as global leaders in consumer intelligence, they have been closely monitoring the impact of slowing inflation and the announcement by some chains to reduce prices. prices of certain products.

The consumer analysis firm NQI also added that during the month of May 2023, the products that presented price reductions included frozen foods, soft drinks, energy drinks, juices, sausages and meat products, broths, detergents, pasta, eggs, fish, soups, diapers, powders, cosmetics, bleaches, shampoo and liquors.

These data reflect a positive trend in terms of price reductions in several basic consumer products, which may be good news for consumers in the midst of the current economic situation.

