Football: breaking latest news, the signing of Zeman – Football this week

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, JUNE 19 – The signing of Zdenek Zeman will arrive by Friday, who will lead breaking latest news also in the next C tournament: the Bohemian coach will join the white and blue club until June 30, 2024. The Abruzzo team will remain in group C.

Meanwhile, the retreat in Canada has been cancelled. The team will prepare at the headquarters between Città Sant’Angelo, Montesilvano and Silvi.

The medical visits will begin on July 14, while the summer retreat will start on the 16th. On the market front, the Tunisian midfielder Hamza Rafia (24) who has requests from A and B and the bomber Facundo Lescano (26) who is popular in the cadet tournament is leaving.

