The hearing was supposed to be open to the public, but not even parents are allowed into the makeshift courtroom set up in the IK-6 super-high security penal colony in Melekhovo, 250 kilometers east of Moscow, where Alexey Navalny he is already serving eleven and a half years in prison for “fraud” and other charges deemed “political”.

To the small admitted audience, mostly journalists, the anti-corruption opponent and activist is but a grainy figure on a croaking screen.

