Serious interest from a Spanish giant in “Soufiane Amrabat”

by admin
2023 Jun 19
A Spanish newspaper confirms Atletico Madrid’s desire to benefit from the services of the Moroccan international


Electronic flag – Rabat

The Spanish sports newspaper AS reported today, Monday, that Atletico Madrid, who will play in the Champions League next year, is closely following Moroccan international player Sofiane Amrabat, who will leave Fiorentina this summer.

And the specialized newspaper wrote that “Atletico is interested in every movement because it wants to benefit from the services of the Moroccan player,” adding that Amrabat “is also tempted by the idea of ​​wearing red and white.”

“Atletico is looking for a midfielder, and 26-year-old Amrabat has been the candidate for a long time,” AS said, adding that the team headed by Enrique Cerezo is studying all financial possibilities before starting negotiations.

And the Spanish media reported that, in addition to the Spanish capital team, other clubs such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also interested in the Moroccan international, who appeared in the World Cup in Qatar, but Amrabat has already expressed his desire to play in the Spanish League.

The newspaper concluded that the situation of Amrabat, whose contract with Fiorentina expires in 2024, and the desire of Atletico to bring the Moroccan international closer to the Simeone team.


