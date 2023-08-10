Hawk and Snake Duel Results in Chaos for Texas Couple

Couple Attacked by Snake and Hawk While Mowing Lawn in Texas

(CNN) – Peggy and Wendell Jones had a harrowing experience while doing yard work on a hot summer day in Texas. The couple, who will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary next week, were mowing the lawn at an investment property in Silsbee when an encounter with a snake and a hawk left them hospitalized.

Peggy Jones was mowing the back lawn when she suddenly felt a snake fall on her arm. The reptile, which she estimated to be five feet long, wrapped itself around her arm and began attacking her face as she tried to shake it off. She screamed for help as the snake tightened its grip.

At the same time, Wendell Jones was mowing the front lawn, unaware of the chaos happening behind him. Peggy was left alone with the snake, fearing that it might bite her with a deadly venom. Just when she thought it was over, a brown and white hawk swooped down and tried to grab the snake. However, the snake’s grip on Peggy’s arm was so strong that her entire arm was jerked into the air with the hawk’s attempt.

The hawk made several more attempts to grab the snake and Peggy, with its wings flapping in her face, causing chaos as she was dragged across the field. Finally, the hawk was able to pick up the reptile and fly away, releasing Peggy from its grip.

Peggy was left with severe injuries to her arm, covered in blood with claw marks, lacerations, cuts, and punctures. She described the pain as beyond anything she had ever experienced. Wendell, upon hearing her screams, rushed to her aid and took her to the hospital. Medical professionals cleaned and bandaged her wounds, suspecting that snake venom may have been present.

More than two weeks later, Peggy still bears physical and emotional scars from the ordeal. She is taking precautions to prevent infection and ensure her wounds heal properly. Wendell admires his wife’s strength and resilience, but worries about the toll it has taken on her.

The couple has decided to postpone their planned trip to the casino until Peggy’s injuries have fully healed. They are grateful for the support and prayers they have received and are determined to recover from this traumatic experience.

Snake bites are relatively common in Texas, but encounters involving a hawk and a snake are extremely rare. The Joneses’ encounter serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the importance of staying alert even during routine tasks.

