Biopharmaceutical company Ascendis Pharma opens new office in Munich

The Danish biopharmaceutical company Ascendis Pharma will open its new branch in Munich on August 10, 2023. The location is intended to bring the company’s innovative new medicines closer to patients and doctors in Germany. Danish biopharmaceutical company Ascendis Pharma is expanding its presence in Germany with the addition of a Munich site, where a new team will be dedicated to making the company’s innovative new medicines available. The Bavarian capital is an ideal location for Ascendis Pharma to recruit a team of talented employees and provide the best possible care for doctors and patients nationwide. Architecturally, the new branch in Munich is also something special, as it was designed by the Danish architects Henning Larsen. Architect Larsen himself was celebrated as the master of light during his lifetime. The new, open-plan office building in Munich also lives up to this claim. It can be used flexibly and meets the latest standards – also in terms of sustainability. “We are very proud to expand our commercial footprint with this new office in Munich. The entire team looks forward to sharing and collaborating in this great space,” says Anders Fogstrup, Vice President and General Manager of Ascendis Pharma.Ascendis Pharma TransCon® research team in Heidelberg is growing In addition to this new office in Munich, Ascendis Pharma’s research team will continue to be based in Heidelberg, the birthplace of the company’s current TransCon® technology platform. The TransCon® technology is designed to combine the advantages of prodrug and sustained-release technologies to overcome the fundamental limitations associated with other approaches to prolonging the duration of action of a drug in the body. The aim is to develop highly differentiated product candidates that improve the effectiveness, safety, tolerability and convenience of the treatment. The Heidelberg team is also growing steadily. That is why Ascendis is investing in larger, state-of-the-art modular laboratory space in a completely new building in Heidelberg’s “Bahnstadt” that is geared to the needs of research. With the opening of the new office and further growth, Ascendis is creating new, highly attractive jobs in the biopharmaceutical sector in Munich, Heidelberg and in the nationwide sales force. The inauguration ceremony in Munich will be accompanied by the German team and Lotte Sønderbjerg, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Managing Director of Ascendis Pharma GmbH. Read more about Ascendis Pharma in Germany at: www.ascendispharma.de 2,846 characters with LZ About Ascendis Pharma A/S Ascendis Pharma is building a leading, fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company based on its innovative TransCon® technology platform focused on making a difference in the lives of patients. Guided by its core values ​​- patients, science and passion – the company uses TransCon® technologies to develop new, best-in-class therapies. Ascendis Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. Additional locations are in Germany (Heidelberg, Berlin and Munich) and in the United States (Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, and Princeton, New Jersey). Visit ascendispharma.com for more information.

