First hearing of the trial. The prime minister Giorgia Meloni against the writer Roberto Saviano. Giorgia Meloni “bastard”, Saviano had said. For the prosecutor Pietro Pollidori there are few doubts. The writer defamed the leader of the Brothers of Italy, now Prime Minister. Today the first hearing of the trial is held in the court of Rome.

During an episode of Piazzapulita on La7 in December 2020, Saviano referred to Meloni as a “bastard”. The name was expressed in the context of a discussion on the issue of migrants and on the policy relating to the management of Italian ports.

The passage of the “indicted” program is the one in which the author of Gomorra, speaking of the death of a Guinean child during a crossing in the Mediterranean, said: “You will have come back to all the junk said about NGOs:” sea taxi “,” cruises “… it just comes to say bastards. To Meloni, to Salvini, bastards, how could you? How was it possible to describe all this pain like this? It is legitimate to have a political opinion but not on the emergency” .