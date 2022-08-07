Home News He chases his wife after a quarrel and shoots: 60 years old arrested in the Parma area
He chases his wife after a quarrel and shoots: 60 years old arrested in the Parma area

Femicide touched on during the night in Soragna (Parma).

Around 2 am, at the height of a domestic quarrel between husband and wife, the woman – 50 – runs away from home in a frightened car.

His 60-year-old spouse takes his gun, which is regularly held, and pursues it, ramming it several times. The woman, frightened, calls 112 and the operator takes her in front of the barracks where she converges two patrols.

In front of the soldiers, the man fired two shots at the woman, smearing her in the shoulder. He is arrested red-handed for attempted murder. You are at the Major of Parma, with a reserved prognosis but not in danger of life.

On the spot, the 118 health personnel, who took the victim in red code to the hospital in Parma. The woman was shot in the shoulder blade. Despite having lost a lot of blood, she has always been conscious and does not risk her life. However, the prognosis is reserved.

Decisive was the intervention and the coolness of the mobile operator of 112 who, on the phone, during the escape of the woman, chased and rammed by her husband, reassured her and in the end led her in front of the barracks, taking precious time to make two converge there. patrols.

On site, the soldiers of the Fidenza radio-mobile team and colleagues from the Busseto station, on preventive service in the area.

According to what was reconstructed, arriving in front of the barracks, exhausted, the woman got out of the car, seeing the carabinieri arrive.

The man, however, at that point, feeling hunted, pointed the gun at her and fired two shots. Only one scored. Seconds later he was locked up and under arrest. He didn’t point the gun on the military.

The Italian couple was not new to domestic quarrels, but – reportedly – never anything of this magnitude and there had never been any reports of violence or assault. He has some little precedent.

The 60-year-old was also charged with illegal carrying of a gun because, despite the gun being regularly detained, the man did not have a license to carry it and therefore could not take it out of the house.

The file for attempted murder was opened by the prosecutor on duty, deputy prosecutor Silvia Zannini. The 60-year-old is in prison in Parma awaiting the validation hearing within five days.

