He died young drowned in the Magdalena River

The San Agustín volunteer fire brigade rescues the young Jesús David Mera from lifeless by immersion.

The causes of his death were apparently due to labor issues, which he carried out by hand to search for gold and was swept away by the flooding of the bordones river. The minor was found 2 km from the Maito crossing bridge, jurisdiction belonging to the Tarqui Huila municipality.

This is how the relief body and judicial authorities carry out the respective removal of the corpse to find out more in depth what were the true causes of his death, the man was only 16 years old.

In this way, the community is warned not to expose themselves in mighty rivers that only generate this type of tragedies, precautions must be maintained when swimming in rivers in these areas of great growth.