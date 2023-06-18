Magdeburg win the Champions League against Kielce

The last time Magdeburg triumphed in the Champions League was in 2002. At the time, semis and finals were played home and away. And three Frenchmen were part of the sacred German team: Christian Gaudin, Joël Abati and Guéric Kervadec. More than 20 years later, SC Magdebourg is once again on the roof of Europe, without a French player, and having won in a Final Four format.
Kielce had a four-goal lead
To be titled, the German champions released two marathon meetings in Cologne: against FC Barcelona in the semi-finals (40-39 pens), Saturday, then against the Poles of Kielce (30-29 ap), Sunday. Magdeburg were outsiders each time, facing teams experienced in the exercise of the final four (Barça were double defending champions and Kielce had failed last year in the final).
But the German club did not have cold feet. He certainly returned to the locker room at the break being led, but by only two goals (15-13). The man of this first period was on the Polish side, with Alex Dujshebaev, author already of six goals including a superb roucoulette (see below). Goalkeeper Andreas Wolff also responded, with seven saves in 30 minutes.
But, in the second half, Kielce, trained for almost ten years by the legendary Talant Dujshebaev (the father of Alex, but also of Daniel, also a player at the club), accelerated and counted four units in advance (18-14 , 35th). Wolff continued to put in fine parades and the three Frenchmen from Kielce (Nicolas Tournat, Dylan Nahi, Benoît Kounkoud) also made their contribution.
Match stopped due to medical emergency
The beautiful harmony of the Polish club was however stopped by an incident. In the bays of the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, a spectator became unwell, which led to the interruption of the final for more than ten minutes and broke the rhythm. On the restart, Magdeburg, then trailing by three goals, was able to catch up and then snatch extra time, carried by Kay Smits, Michael Damgaard and goalkeeper Nikola Portner, found at the end of the match, after being too discreet.
Kielce could have won in regulation time, but in the dying minutes Alex Dujshebaev squandered two chances. In extra time, Magdeburg broke away (29-27) and gave themselves the opportunity to kill the match, after a nice interception from Magnus Saugstrup. But in the process, Smits’ shot hit the crossbar. A handful of minutes later, a goal from Nicolas Tournat brought Kielce within a length of his rival (30-29).
The Polish club had one last chance to equalize and snatch a penalty shootout. But his last possession ended with a foul from Magdeburg. Kielce would have liked to have a throw from seven yards but only got a free kick from nine yards out, which came to nothing.
At the grimace soup feast, the Dujshebaev team joined Paris-SG and Barcelona, beaten in the semi-finals on Saturday. Magdeburg has become the new king of Europe and one of the most surprising champions of recent years.