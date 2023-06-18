Magdeburg win the Champions League against Kielce

Match stopped due to medical emergency

The beautiful harmony of the Polish club was however stopped by an incident. In the bays of the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, a spectator became unwell, which led to the interruption of the final for more than ten minutes and broke the rhythm. On the restart, Magdeburg, then trailing by three goals, was able to catch up and then snatch extra time, carried by Kay Smits, Michael Damgaard and goalkeeper Nikola Portner, found at the end of the match, after being too discreet.