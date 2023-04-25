He dies in a shootout after stealing a carabiniere’s weapon – Veneto

news-txt”>

Alex FrustiA Moroccan citizen was killed in a firefight with the carabinieri after he had shot a policeman, wounding him with a pistol which, apparently, he had stolen from a soldier. The fact took place in Fara Vicentino, in the province of Vicenza.

According to an initial reconstruction, the North African had started shouting ‘Allah akbar’ along the road, alarming passers-by who asked for the intervention of the police.

The agents of the local police and the carabinieri arrived on the scene and tried to bring the agitated man to reason, without succeeding. Policemen and carabinieri attempted to immobilize the man who, in the scuffle, managed to remove the service pistol from a soldier and then used it to shoot. At that point the soldiers returned fire, killing him.

The injured local police officer is called Alex Frusti, contact person from Alto Vicentino, and was hit in two places, in the abdomen and lower limbs. After the exchange of blows that led to the attacker’s death, Frusti was first rushed to the Santorso hospital, and from there to San Bortolo in Vicenza. His conditions are stable and his life is not in danger.

“The agents were doing their routine rounds – the mayor of Fara Vicentino, Maria Teresa Sperotto explained to journalists – and they called the carabinieri because they needed support. At that moment the fact must have happened. I regret it. for everyone, both for the person who died and for our agent who was injured.” The magistrate on duty is arriving at the scene.