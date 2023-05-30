He fell from the balcony while cleaning and died.

Şerife Soysal (48), who came to the 3rd floor of an apartment in Kozluk Mahallesi Orduevi Sokak for cleaning, lost her balance and fell to the floor while she was cleaning the windows on the balcony. HE LOSE LIFE Police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene upon the notification of the people around. Health officials determined that Soysal died at the scene. The corpse was taken to the Kocaeli State Hospital Forensic Medicine Morgue after the examinations. (AA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

