Home » Riosucio: the losses of peasants due to clogged rivers continue
News

Riosucio: the losses of peasants due to clogged rivers continue

by admin
Riosucio: the losses of peasants due to clogged rivers continue

Taken from Notorioso

Peasants from the Truandó, Salaquí, Balsa, La Larga, and Cacarica river basins continue to lose their plantain, cassava, and other products, due to their clogging.

The vital fluvial arteries are increasingly sedimented and lose their depth is minimal. In long stretches of the rivers, the palisades that prevent the fluvial transit of people and agricultural products are increasing.

Due to these great losses, the peasants have carried out several protests and mobilizations that have culminated in the signing of agreements and commitments by the municipal, departmental and national governments to solve the problem, which has not been fulfilled.

Since the Chocó civic strike in 2000, the national government has promised to install a permanent dredger in the Bajo Atrato to clean the mouths of the Atrato river, fill in the municipal capitals and clean the tributaries. Nor has this signed commitment been fulfilled.

See also  Quad Security Dialogue: Leaders of the United States, Australia, India, and Japan hold talks focusing on Taiwan, semiconductor supply chain and vaccine distribution-BBC News

You may also like

Member of Assembly Tandoor met Superstar Rajinikanth, handed...

The “brawl” between Gustavo Petro and the Attorney...

Girl lost in the waters of the Lao...

Nawaz Sharif will have the right to appeal...

Sebastián Villa pleads not guilty before verdict for...

Bad weather: flooding in Salento, lightning strikes the...

Psychiatrist Yevhen Skrypnyk spoke about the specifics of...

Alias ​​”Cofla” demands to be transferred from jail...

Nanchang, Jiangxi set up a “scientist spirit propaganda...

Kosovo, a worrying escalation of violence / Kosovo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy