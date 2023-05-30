Riosucio: the losses of peasants due to clogged rivers continue

Taken from Notorioso

Peasants from the Truandó, Salaquí, Balsa, La Larga, and Cacarica river basins continue to lose their plantain, cassava, and other products, due to their clogging.

The vital fluvial arteries are increasingly sedimented and lose their depth is minimal. In long stretches of the rivers, the palisades that prevent the fluvial transit of people and agricultural products are increasing.

Due to these great losses, the peasants have carried out several protests and mobilizations that have culminated in the signing of agreements and commitments by the municipal, departmental and national governments to solve the problem, which has not been fulfilled.

Since the Chocó civic strike in 2000, the national government has promised to install a permanent dredger in the Bajo Atrato to clean the mouths of the Atrato river, fill in the municipal capitals and clean the tributaries. Nor has this signed commitment been fulfilled.