A prison order issued by the Venice Court of Appeal was pending on her since 2020 for a sentence of 6 years and 8 months in prison for criminal association aimed at illicit drug trafficking.

In the past few hours, the carabinieri have tracked down and arrested a 48-year-old of Moroccan origins, without a fixed abode, who had found shelter for some time in a house in Pieve del Grappa.

The woman, together with other members of the gang, had started a profitable drug dealing business in the period between 2008 and 2010, when she was arrested in flagrante delicto with 7 kilos of hashish and several thousand euros, earnings from the illicit activity . The woman is now in the women’s prison in Venice.