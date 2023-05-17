He killed his father, whom he had an argument with – Breaking news – Sözcü

BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes. BIST name and logo are protected under the “Protection Trademark Certificate” and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Data provided by.

All rights of the articles, news, videos and photographs published on the www.sozcu.com.tr website belong to Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş. It cannot be quoted without permission, even by showing the source.

Copyright © 2023 – All rights reserved. Estetik Publishing Inc.