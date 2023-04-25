Home » he lost an eye and looks haggard
he lost an eye and looks haggard

After the journalist Rafael Poveda, from the Direct Testimony program, obtained an interview with the murderer and rapist Luis Alfredo Garavitoimages of the state of ‘The Beast’, who suffers from blood cancer (Leukemia), were known.

Guilt of a metastasis, Garavito looks very thin, without one eye due to eye cancer, and emaciated. Under these conditions, he is serving a 40-year sentence in the La Tramacúa prison in Valledupar for having raped and murdered at least 200 children in Colombia.

Due to his critical state of health, her face and body have undergone drastic changes. He no longer sports a mustache and has little hair.

Garavito was captured on April 22, 1999 when he was trying to abuse a minor. For 7 years, ‘The monster of Genoa’ spread fear throughout the national territory.

The feared man disguised himself as all kinds of professions and people to gain the trust of children and young people, and thus kidnap them to commit his crimes. He dressed as a priest, an old man, street vendor, street dweller, rancher, among others, just to attract children and young people between 8 and 16 years of age, in at least 11 departments of Colombia.

I felt an impulse I never planned such an event. everything happened suddenly”, Garavito confessed in his statements before the court.

