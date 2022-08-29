The result of the report: the Golf driven by the police officer impacted the 17-year-old from Morgano’s scooter at 82 kilometers per hour. You have invaded the opposite lane in via Olimpia in Paese.

COUNTRY. Samuel Seno was running at over 82km / h when he hit and killed Davide Pavan. It is the result, in short, of the kinematic expertise on the crash of the in which the 17-year-old from Morgano lost his life on 8 May in via Olimpia to country. The analysis, ordered by the Deputy Prosecutor Mara De Donà, confirmed what had emerged in the immediacy of the accident on the dynamics, and adding the element of speed.

Seno, a police officer employed at the immigration office, was proceeding to more than 80 kilometers per hour when he faced the curve to the right of Via Olimpia. His Golf went straight, hitting on the left side the scooter of 17-year-old Davide Pavan (the family is divided by the lawyers Davide Favotto and Lisa Caldato), who ran at 44 km / h, thus respecting the limit of 50.

Seno, defended by the lawyer Fabio Capraro, had just been to the country rugby party he played for, and had been drinking. Enough to have a alcohol level of 1.26, found in blood tests. From the analyzes conducted, it emerged that at the first alcohol test, performed on site, the rate was 1.51, and at the second, to which it was subjected after a quarter of an hour, about 1.20.

The autopsy finally revealed that Davide Pavan was hit by the Golf on the left side, had a fracture in the left side of the pelvis.