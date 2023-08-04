Home » He throws himself into the water for a refreshing dip, football player devoured by a crocodile: the shocking images
The torrid heat and, a stone’s throw away, a river whose waters must have seemed to him the solution to the problem. However, footballer Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, a 29-year-old from Costa Rica, did not think about the dangers. Those waters were infested with crocodiles and as soon as he jumped in, he was literally devoured by one of these large reptiles. The images circulating on social media show the horrendous end of the young sportsman, who paid for a trivial imprudence with his life. Rescue efforts were useless, but the police – present on site – immediately took action to recover the body. To do this, the agents had to kill the big crocodile by firing several shots.

