World Health Organization Includes Multiple Sclerosis Treatments in Essential Medicines List

Historic Breakthrough: World Health Organization Includes Essential Medicines for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

In a groundbreaking development, the World Health Organization (WHO) has included three essential medicines for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) in its new “List of essential medicines.” This move ensures that individuals affected by MS worldwide, especially in countries with limited resources, will now have access to life-changing treatments that were previously either too costly or unavailable due to a lack of healthcare resources.

The inclusion of rituximab, glatiramer acetate, and cladribine in the WHO’s essential medicines list has been hailed as a historic result. Achieved after two years of dedicated work, this milestone was made possible through the contribution of various organizations, including the Irccs Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna and the regional councilorship for health policies, particularly from Emilia-Romagna.

The remarkable achievement was a collaborative effort involving the “Multiple Sclerosis International Federation” (MSIF), an international federation of associations representing individuals affected by MS. A total of 51 experts and patient representatives from 24 countries were engaged in the project. The Cochrane Multiple Sclerosis and Rare Diseases of the Central Nervous System Group, based in the Epidemiology and Statistics Operations Unit of the Bellaria hospital, played a significant role in the research and studies, led by Dr. Francesco Nonino, alongside Drs. Elisa Baldin and Ben Ridley.

The MSIF, together with the WHO Collaborating Center in Evidence-Based Research Synthesis and Guideline Development, belonging to the regional Healthcare – Hospital assistance sector, also submitted the request to include the three drugs after thorough investigations over two years. The collaborating center, under the leadership of Dr. Francesco Nonino and with the expertise of Drs. Elisabetta Pasi, Roberta Giroldini, and Lucia Magnano, highlighted the urgency and importance of these medicines for MS patients.

Expressing deep satisfaction with this achievement, Raffaele Donini, the councilor for health policies, emphasized the invaluable contribution made by the professionals at the Ircss Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna and the MSIF. Donini acknowledged the applaudable efforts of these organizations in securing access to essential MS treatments for thousands of patients whose options were previously limited or non-existent.

The WHO stressed the significance of this decision, noting that the inclusion of three different medications with varying administration methods, prices (including generics and biosimilars availability), and recommended uses will offer patients and national health policy decision-makers a range of options. Furthermore, this step will enhance access to care for individuals living with multiple sclerosis, promoting better treatment outcomes and improving quality of life.

This historic breakthrough in MS treatment serves as a beacon of hope for countless individuals affected by the condition, who will now have access to life-altering medications. As the world continues to strive for equitable healthcare, the inclusion of these essential medicines in the WHO’s list reaffirms the importance of prioritizing the well-being of vulnerable populations and providing them with the treatments they need and deserve.

