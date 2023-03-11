The judicial authorities in Pitalito (Huila) managed to capture and prosecute a man, allegedly responsible for sexually assaulting and mistreating a minor under 12, his girlfriend’s niece. The events occurred in September 2020, when the man tricked the girl into going to live in her house on the Contador sidewalk.

According to investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office, the defendant would have subjected the minor to multiple forced sexual assaults, threats, physical and psychological abuse. In addition, the victim was limited in her communication with her family and locked in the house to prevent her from interacting with other people.

The minor managed to escape in November 2020 and return home with her mother, after which the investigation and capture of the aggressor began. The capture was carried out by officials of the CTI and uniformed officers of the National Army, when the defendant was moving along the ring road of Pitalito.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crimes of abusive carnal access with a child under 14 years of age, aggravated violent carnal access and domestic violence, although the defendant did not agree to the charges.

The defendant was sent to jail as a preventive measure while the process against him is carried out.