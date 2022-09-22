Home News He was lost in the woods of Attimis, a hunter rescued after seven hours of searching
News

He was lost in the woods of Attimis, a hunter rescued after seven hours of searching

by admin
He was lost in the woods of Attimis, a hunter rescued after seven hours of searching

At the very least The 1941 hunter, resident of Treppo Grande, who had lost his way on rough terrain in the woods of Attimis on Wednesday was rescued after seven hours, or since he sounded the alarm via radio to some colleagues. 21 September.

Thanks to his excursion companions, who heard his cries for help and who guided the rescuers near the point where the missing person was stuck – it was in fact impossible to receive a position with the telephone coordinates given the partial absence of signal – the man was found, albeit with not a few difficulties due to the very inaccessible point and the ground strewn with brambles and crashing trees.

Once reached by the rescuers (nine Alpine Rescue technicians and a dozen firefighters engaged in research), he was placed on a stretcher and recovered with the help of ropes and the counterweight technique for about one hundred and fifty meters in altitude on very steep and slippery and for three hundred linear meters uphill until reaching street level.

During the operations, an Alpine Rescue technician slipped and was injured. The rescue operation ended at one in the morning.

See also  Covid, other than private: if we have vaccines and drugs it is thanks to government money

You may also like

Heritage Days are back, a thousand events throughout...

At school the problem is not the smartphone...

How should the postponement of doctoral graduation be...

Covid, cases are growing but it is too...

He had left for a climb in the...

Family of woman who was bitten to death...

Covid, from the masks to the return: what...

Political elections 2022, the complete guide: from the...

The strategy of strengthening the country and strengthening...

But is the pandemic really over? “Yes,” Biden...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy