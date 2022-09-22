At the very least The 1941 hunter, resident of Treppo Grande, who had lost his way on rough terrain in the woods of Attimis on Wednesday was rescued after seven hours, or since he sounded the alarm via radio to some colleagues. 21 September.

Thanks to his excursion companions, who heard his cries for help and who guided the rescuers near the point where the missing person was stuck – it was in fact impossible to receive a position with the telephone coordinates given the partial absence of signal – the man was found, albeit with not a few difficulties due to the very inaccessible point and the ground strewn with brambles and crashing trees.

Once reached by the rescuers (nine Alpine Rescue technicians and a dozen firefighters engaged in research), he was placed on a stretcher and recovered with the help of ropes and the counterweight technique for about one hundred and fifty meters in altitude on very steep and slippery and for three hundred linear meters uphill until reaching street level.

During the operations, an Alpine Rescue technician slipped and was injured. The rescue operation ended at one in the morning.