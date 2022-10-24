RIVER VENETO. There is great concern, in Fiume Veneto and beyond, for the 15-year-old boy hit on the evening of Sunday 23 October in via Trento by an Opel Astra headed for the city center.

The boy was on a bicycle and in the collision he was thrown several meters away: after first aid and transport to the hospital in Pordenone, he was transferred to the Udine polyclinic, where he is hospitalized. Given the clinical picture, the doctors reserved the prognosis.



The dynamics of the accident are still being examined by the carabinieri. According to an initial reconstruction, the teenager would have crossed the road just as a car arrived, the driver of which immediately stopped to help.

The man, residing in the Destra Tagliamento, was subjected to the usual tests and was negative for all the tests.

Considering the serious injuries sustained in the collision – the young man ended up many meters away – a self-doctor was also sent, before the emergency hospitalization in Pordenone and the subsequent transfer to Udine.

The driver of the vehicle is being investigated for injuries: the charges against him will depend on the investigations on the speed of the vehicle, on the dynamics of the investment and on the prognosis of the injured person.

A story that shook the community of Fiume Veneto and the motorist himself, who allegedly tried to avoid the impact with the bicycle that suddenly appeared. It was the driver himself who gave first aid to the injured man, whose conditions immediately appeared very serious.