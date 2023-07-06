He was under house arrest but continued to sell drugs, arrested – Calabria

Cosenza, forty years old, had cocaine and marijuana in his house

(ANSA) – COSENZA, JULY 06 – He had been under house arrest for a few months but would continue to sell drugs. A forty-year-old man with a police record was arrested and taken to prison by the Cosenza State Police on charges of detention for the purpose of drug dealing.



Following a search of the home of the arrested person, carried out with the aid of drug sniffer dogs of the Vibo Valentia Police Headquarters and the staff of the Crime Prevention Department of Cosenza, a total of 141 grams of cocaine and 820 grams of marijuana were identified and seized . Also found material for packaging and weighing the narcotic.



Part of the drug was found, thanks to the sniffing of the police dog Max, inside the apartment, while the remaining narcotic substance was in some rooms available to the man, pertaining to the house.



The forty-year-old had already been arrested on March 29 and placed under house arrest in the same house where he then, according to what was reported by the State Police, continued in his illegal activity. (HANDLE).



