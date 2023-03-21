Cayman Islands, March 20, 2023 – The private health complex Health City Cayman Islands announced Monday the official opening of the state-of-the-art Radiation Oncology center in Camana Bay for cancer patients.

Spokesmen for the health entity said that this new center will provide patients with access to this highly advanced cancer care for patients from the Cayman Islands, as well as from neighboring regions, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Equipped with the latest Siemens TruBeam Varian Lineae Accelerator technology, this Center is the first of its kind in the Cayman Islands and one of the most advanced in the region.

The first phase of the new center features a space of more than 170,000 square feet at a cost of US$100 million.

The new center will officially be named the Gene Thompson Radiation Therapy Center, in tribute to the late developer and businessman, who was instrumental in establishing Health City.

At the opening ceremony, Health City Clinical Director, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, called the new Radiation Oncology Center “a symbol of hope, built on a legacy of excellence in medicine that balances compassionate patient care with research, development and innovation”.

“With the technology available it means that we can now provide effective, precise and less invasive cancer treatments for the people of the Cayman Islands and neighboring regions.” he added.

Signature services to be offered at the center include External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3DCRT), Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), and Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy. (VMAT). Special services such as stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and total body irradiation (TBI) will also be offered. Brachytherapy services will be available in the future.

Health City Business Director Shomari Scott said, “The new Radiation Oncology Center is an exceptional healthcare resource, not only for cancer treatment but also for specialized radiation services. This translates into more lives saved and a better quality of life for those who will benefit from these services.”