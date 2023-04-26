Health reform is saved after approval of the Seventh Commission

Those who made the reform ugly

Both Efraín Cepeda and Dilian Francisca Toro, directors of the Conservative Party and the Partido de la U, finally they socialized the decision of their communities not to support the reform to health led by Minister Carolina Corcho.

It was through a video in which both political leaders expressed their determination after a meeting with their congressmen.

“The benches of the Conservative Party and La U have decided that we have to make a reform. The country needs a health reform, but a health reform that saves lives, that prioritizes the patient, that prioritize people and of course give opportunity and quality of service to all Colombians”, For her part, Dilian Francisca Toro pointed out followed by Cepeda who announced the determination of both parties.