Health: tomorrow garrison in front of the ASL 1 direction in L’Aquila – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, 14 JUNE – A new garrison entitled “Public health defends itself” is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, at 10.30 am, on the initiative of some trade union forces, associations in the area and various parties of the opposition in the municipal and regional councils.



The appointment, as in a recent sit-in in defense of primary care units, is in front of the headquarters of the Health Directorate of Asl 1 Avezzano – L’Aquila – Sulmona. “There is a need for everyone’s involvement – reads the meeting note -.



There is a need to block the drift. The health of the territory has become the Cinderella of Abruzzo. The attentions are elsewhere.



We don’t give up.”



“We are not available – it continues – to accept the impoverishment of a collective heritage, we will not be accomplices in an unfortunate project, we are mobilizing and will mobilize alongside our fellow citizens”.



A protest that also calls for the management of the affair relating to the hacker attack that brought servers throughout the province to their knees. Among the adhesions also that of the 5 Star Movement with the adviser Giorgio Fedele.



“These are the same grievances that we have been putting on the discussion table in the Regional Council for years – Fedele recalled in a note – always finding a wall of carelessness and passing the buck precisely from those who have been elected to solve problems, even in the health sector. We we will continue to fight inside and outside the institutions to guarantee quality public health for everyone. It is important to be there because it is increasingly necessary to make the voice of the territory heard. We are here”.



(ANSA).

