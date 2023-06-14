Su Bingtian retired due to the sequelae of the new crown and rushed to the hot search Zhong Nanshan’s “misdiagnosis” angered netizens | Su Bingtian retired | CCP virus sequelae | secondary infection | Zhong Nanshan

Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian posted on Weibo on June 12 that he would withdraw from the 2023 season due to physical reasons. On the 13th, the topic “Su Bingtian invited Zhong Nanshan for an inspection after being unwell after the new crown” rushed into the hot search on Weibo.

Su Bingtian said on Weibo: As a 34-year-old sprinter, years of accumulated injuries and changes in physical function after the epidemic have caused adverse reactions in the body during training. After consultation with the team on the advice of experts, give up this year’s competition and make rest and adjustments.

On the 13th, Su Bingtian and his team members were interviewed by CCTV. In the interview, he said that the two new crown infections caused his muscles to be weak and could not meet the competition standards.

Su Bingtian introduced that before participating in the track and field indoor competition held in Gothenburg, Sweden earlier this year, he already felt unwell. The technical experts of Su Bingtian’s team also found that when Su Bingtian exerted his strength, his muscle strength could not be improved. Affected by this, Su Bingtian’s team finally canceled the indoor competition plan and returned to China to make adjustments.

Su Bingtian said that he had been infected with the new crown (CCP virus, Covid -19) twice before. After the team returned to China, Zhong Nanshan, a Chinese medical expert, was invited to conduct an examination for them. “Academician Zhong Nanshan conducted an index screening on me. There is no problem, and it is more normal than normal people. But the uncomfortable feeling still exists during the training.”

Su Bingtian’s team stated that this was also a mistake in the team’s judgment and underestimated the impact of the two infections on his body.

On the same day of the interview, the topic “Su Bingtian invited Zhong Nanshan for an examination after being unwell after the new crown” rushed to the top of Weibo.

Many netizens expressed their understanding of Su Bingtian’s retirement, hoped that he would not be under pressure, and sent blessings. Some netizens also expressed concern about the aftermath of the CCP virus.

“Su Shen (referring to Su Bingtian) used his own experience to tell people the possible harm of this virus, even if he is an athlete, he has a healthy body, and he has medical conditions, it is the same.”

Some netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with Zhong Nanshan by leaving messages under related reports on Netease.

“I said, I have seen it with the national scholar, and it will definitely not be better.” “I guess the lotus flower Qingwen that the national scholar gave him.”

According to public information, the 34-year-old Su Bingtian is the Asian record holder for men’s 60 meters and 100 meters, and has also won the bronze medal in the men’s 4×100 meters relay in the Tokyo Olympics.

Su Bingtian said on Weibo that he will continue to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

