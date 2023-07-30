Hearing for legalization of capture against Nicolás Petro and Day Vásquez, was suspended

The Municipal Court 01 with a function of control of guarantees resolved last night to return the proceedings so that the Prosecutor’s Office again presents the request for hearings.

Prosecutor 01 delegated to the Court of Bogotá filed before the Center for Judicial Services of Paloquemao the concentrated hearings for the legalization of the arrest, formulation of charges and request for a security measure related to the detention of Mr. Nicolás Fernando Petro Burgos and Daysuris de Carmen Vásquez Castro.

However, prior to this request, the prosecutor in charge of the case informed the lawyer of Mrs. Daysuris de Carmen Vásquez Castro by email about the need and urgency of holding the hearings because there is already another person captured in the case. .

During the hearing, Mrs. Daysuris’s lawyer stated last night that he was going to start traveling by air to the city of Bogotá, for which he requested that the hearings be held tomorrow (today) to guarantee his presence.

In view of this request, Municipal Court 01 with the function of guarantee control resolved to return the proceedings so that the Prosecutor’s Office again presents the request for hearings.

Consequently, Prosecutor 01 delegated to the Court will once again schedule the concentrated hearings for tomorrow, first thing in the morning, where all the probative material elements and legally obtained information will be presented to demonstrate the inference of authorship and/or participation of those captured.

It is worth mentioning that the arrest warrants issued against Nicolás Fernando Petro Burgos are for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment and Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez Castro for the crimes of money laundering and violation of personal data for events that occurred from 2022 to the date.

