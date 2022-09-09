





Heart to the party: Eagles set sail

■People’s Liberation Army Daily reporter Chen Dianhong Chen Xiaojie correspondent Xu Haojie

In the golden autumn season, the land of Shenzhou is full of joy. With the news that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, a brigade of the Army in the Southern Theater Command is full of festive atmosphere to welcome the event.

Under the wings of the war eagle, a theme activity of “remember the commander’s entrustment and practice strong fighting skills” was launched. The officers and soldiers combined the changes of the strong army over the years, expressed the growth experience of the strong army, and affectionately expressed their dedication to the event with practical actions. common desire.

The event inspires the army, and the loyalty is as strong as a rock. In the theme activities, there are two significant time nodes repeatedly mentioned by officers and soldiers-

In December 2012, when President Xi inspected the troops of the brigade, he emphasized that resolutely listening to the party’s command is the soul of a strong army, and we must unswervingly adhere to the party’s absolute leadership over the army, and resolutely listen to the party’s words and follow the party’s words at all times and under any circumstances. The party is gone; in October 2018, President Xi went to Lingnan to inspect the southern theater, emphasizing the need to strengthen the mission, resolutely eliminate the accumulated abuses of peace, and focus on advancing war preparations.

Obey the party’s command and be loyal. Under the guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought of strengthening the army, the brigade has focused on guiding officers and soldiers to turn their loyalty to the Party into an inexhaustible driving force for military training and preparation, and to fly an exciting new track on the journey of strengthening the army in the new era.

For the past few days, a brigade of the Army in the Southern Theater Command has carried out formation flight training, and officers and soldiers have turned their political enthusiasm for welcoming the event into a powerful driving force for military training and preparation.Photo by Hou Xiangkun

welcome event

Feel the mission

The winding mountains are full of green, and the blue sky is full of clouds.

Flying into the sky to perform the mission, overlooking the beautiful scenery under the wing, the pilot Lu Xin was full of joy at the thought of the grand event, and once again recalled that unforgettable moment of glory——

In 2015, at the military parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, he flew a fighter jet over Tiananmen Square and was honorably inspected.

Having witnessed the people’s army’s overall and revolutionary remodeling, and comprehending the splendid achievements made by the army aviation force in the past ten years, Lu Xin said with deep feeling that as long as everyone is closely united around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, we will A lively situation in which everyone is united to win the victory will surely be formed.

Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, full of pride; continue to write a new chapter with great ambitions. The war eagle returned to its homeland, and a brigade of the army in the southern theater welcomed the party’s 20 major themed activities at the “Eagle Night School”. Pilot Zhou Qi took to the podium to share his learning experience.

“In the past 10 years, the people’s army has made steady progress on the road to strengthening the country and the army. I believe that with the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the future of the motherland will be better!” Zhou Qi said that over the years, in-depth study of Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army has Become conscious of the actions of the officers and soldiers of the whole brigade. The more you learn, the more confident you will become, and the more you learn, the firmer your beliefs will be.

According to the brigade leader, over the years, the officers and soldiers have deeply understood the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, resolutely implemented the party’s absolute leadership over the army in all aspects of brigade construction, and tempered “fighters listen to me, I Listen to the party’s words” Loyalty background.

Last year’s Qingming Festival, a “root-seeking team” of the brigade arrived in Zunyi, Guizhou. Crossing the great road and revisiting the great expedition, officers and soldiers spontaneously sang popular songs, party members reviewed the oath of joining the party, and interspersed with situational education such as “re-walking the long march road”.

“The key to the people’s army’s continuous progress from victory to victory lies in the strong leadership of the party.” This journey to find its roots has become a vivid teaching material for officers and soldiers to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. Not long ago, a new batch of pilots went down to the company, and the first lesson to take the battle position is to educate the party’s loyalty.

With joy, facing the rising sun, dozens of iron-winged eagles of the brigade rushed into the sky and fought against the higher blue sky.

Original clear source

Keep the wind upright

“In the past 10 years, I have been awarded several times for meritorious service from a pilot to a grass-roots chief officer. All of this is thanks to the Party’s cultivation!” , the words of Wu Han, an instructor of a company in the helicopter battalion, resonated with officers and soldiers.

Last month, Wu Han won the political instructor competition organized by the Army in the Southern Theater Command. Wu Han said with emotion that now, the political ecology, ideological state, work style and spiritual outlook of the whole army have taken on a new look.

“Political training, clearing the source, and reorganizing the discipline have further boosted the morale of the military and strengthened the officers and soldiers’ faith and will to follow the party.” Li Hao, director of the Political Work Department of the brigade, said that at the Gutian All-Army Political Work Conference, President Xi told the whole army The call for political training has opened up a new journey of ideological party building and political army building. It is more clear where the people’s army will come from and where it will go.

Starting from Gutian again, in recent years, the brigade has firmly grasped the “four impurity” and “seven weakening” and other issues, carried out in-depth discussion and analysis of major right and wrong issues, eradicated the root of the disease from the depths of the soul, and rectified the problem from the root. When the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, the officers and soldiers once again launched a self-examination of their loyalty to the party.

The eight regulations of the Central Committee, the ten regulations of the Military Commission and their implementation rules are posted in prominent positions; words such as cadre inventory, financial inventory, and cadre personal affairs report frequently appear in party committee reports… Chen Wei, the brigade’s organization section chief, said that through a single pass This special clean-up and rectification has significantly enhanced the political awareness and organizational discipline of officers and soldiers.

In August, nearly 80% of the soldiers in the brigade’s maintenance battalion submitted applications to stay in the team. The day when the list was published coincided with the news that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was about to be held. First Sergeant Major Zhang Renyong said that nowadays, the atmosphere at the grassroots level is getting better and better, the willingness of soldiers to stay in the team has been greatly improved, and the confidence of officers and soldiers to make contributions to the barracks is more and more full.

forge ahead

Everyone strives for new achievements

Autumn night Lingnan, the wind is refreshing. In the camp area, the propaganda slogan welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the honor light box to promote the deeds of the brigade’s advanced officers and soldiers in training and preparing for war complement each other and are eye-catching.

Honor and labor should be rewarded and rewarded for their merits. Focusing on the characteristics of flight training, the brigade innovatively carried out the “Golden Characters” series of characteristic appraisal and commendation activities. Recently, in conjunction with the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, they organized to improve the evaluation rules, further motivating officers and soldiers to strive to create their own “golden signboards”.

The war eagle flew in the direction indicated by the party flag. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the brigade has deeply studied and grasped the characteristics and laws of political work in the new era, innovated the concepts, methods and means of political work, and actively explored a political work model that is more focused on war, so that the vitality of the lifeline of political work is bursting out and innovation. The results continue.

——Select outstanding pilots to serve as political cadres. During the reform and adjustment, the brigade selected outstanding pilots to serve as political cadres, established a team of political cadres who could do both ideological work and command battles, and radiated political work to every battle position and implemented it to every link. On the occasion of the celebration of the event, this group of “party representatives” in the air of the new era is intensively preparing for various tasks to ensure an excellent answer sheet.

– Build a new political education system. In recent years, the brigade has selected a group of pilots with educational experience to set up a “political education teaching and research section” in the flight camp. The teaching and research section integrates the responsibilities of educational resource integration, assistance, and training, and conducts regular work to ensure that the quality and efficiency of education radiates to every battle position.

The horse-made Lu was so fast, his bow was like a thunderbolt. Another training day, flying in the vast blue sky in the new era, the pilots of the brigade are full of pride and look forward to the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. They all said that they must bear in mind President Xi’s ardent entrustment, unswervingly follow the party’s high-flying voyage, earnestly shoulder the solemn mission entrusted by the party and the people, and present gifts to the party’s 20th National Congress with the excellent ability of perseverance.



