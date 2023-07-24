Heat wave is a product of the climate crisis, experts say

Although the WMO World Meteorological Organization announced the official arrival of the El Niño Phenomenon, Ideam has stated that the heat wave affecting Colombia is not due to this climatic anomaly but to other atmospheric factors.

According to the Ideam, it is unknown how long the heat wave will last in our country, but the high temperatures are expected to continue at least during the first quarter of 2024.

The entity affirmed that this heat stroke is due to the fact that the position of the intertropical convergence zone is over the center of the country, which generates a decrease in cloudiness and an increase in solar radiation.

Likewise, the low-level jet stream from the Caribbean, which generates strong winds and high waves, favoring the increase in heat, generating temperatures in many regions of the country of up to 41 degrees Celsius.

However, the WMO has stated that this type of phenomenon that also occurs in other parts of the world due to atmospheric pressures and other factors is due to climate change that the planet is facing.

Experts state that the heat wave in Colombia is a transitory phenomenon and predict that the center and south of the country will go through a dry season until September

It is important to note that these predictions may vary and it is advisable to follow updates from weather experts and local authorities for accurate and up-to-date information on the duration of the heat wave in Colombia.

The Caribbean region is one of the areas most affected by the heat wave in Colombia. Cities such as Barranquilla, Cartagena, Santa Marta and Riohacha have experienced dry seasons that have caused a thermal sensation that oscillates between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius.

In addition, the season at the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024 is expected to be one of the hottest globally.

Other regions that could be affected by the heat wave are the Andean Region and some areas of Latin America

There has also been an increase in temperatures in cities such as Cali and Medellín.

Heat Islands

On the other hand, urban areas can experience higher than normal temperatures due to the phenomenon known as “heat island”. This phenomenon occurs when building materials and urban structures absorb heat during the day and slowly release it at night.

Climate experts have warned that heat waves are becoming more frequent, more intense and longer lasting due to human-induced climate change.

In the case of Europe, a strong high pressure ridge has allowed temperatures to rise over the continent in recent days.

In the United States, a strong high pressure dome has settled over the southern Plains and the Mississippi Valley.

Heat waves are becoming more intense, more frequent, and longer around the world due to climate change.

