Source title: Heavy fog yellow warning: 11 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities will experience heavy fog weather, heavy fog in Jiangsu, Shanghai and other areas

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow fog warning at 06:00 on November 10: It is expected that from the morning to the morning of November 10, eastern Beijing, Tianjin, northeastern and southern Hebei, southeastern Shanxi, northern and southern Shanxi, Jiangsu, eastern Anhui, Shanghai, northern Zhejiang, central and northern Shaanxi, Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia and other places There will be foggy weather with visibility less than 1 km in some areas. Among them, there will be thick fog with visibility less than 500 meters in parts of southern Tianjin, northern Jiangsu, northeastern Anhui, Shanghai, northern Zhejiang and the Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia. Visibility is less than 50 meters. Defense Guide: 1. Due to the low visibility on land, the driver should control the speed to ensure safety. 2. Take measures at airports, highways and ferry terminals to ensure traffic safety.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow fog warning at 06:00 on November 10:

It is expected that from the morning to the morning of November 10, eastern Beijing, Tianjin, northeastern and southern Hebei, southeastern Shanxi, northern and southern Shanxi, Jiangsu, eastern Anhui, Shanghai, northern Zhejiang, central and northern Shaanxi, Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia and other places There will be foggy weather with visibility less than 1 km in some areas. Among them, there will be thick fog with visibility less than 500 meters in parts of southern Tianjin, northern Jiangsu, northeastern Anhui, Shanghai, northern Zhejiang and the Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia. Visibility is less than 50 meters.

Defense Guide:

1. Due to the low visibility on land, the driver should control the speed to ensure safety.

2. Take measures at airports, highways and ferry terminals to ensure traffic safety.