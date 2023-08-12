Heavy rains are forecast in the country from tomorrow to August 16

Saturday August 12, 2023, 12:58 PM

Lahore (Umtnews) The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in different parts of the country from yesterday to August 16.

The Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of heavy rain in some areas of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from tomorrow to August 16.

Apart from this, rain has been predicted in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar between August 15 and 16.

On the other hand, the Department of Meteorology says that the minimum temperature in Karachi is being recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature of the city is likely to be 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, the humidity ratio in the air is 81 percent. , the wind speed is 22 km/h from south-west.

According to the Department of Meteorology, there is a possibility of partly cloudy weather and drizzle in Karachi during the next 24 hours.

