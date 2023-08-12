Home » Heavy rains are forecast in the country from tomorrow to August 16
News

Heavy rains are forecast in the country from tomorrow to August 16

by admin
Heavy rains are forecast in the country from tomorrow to August 16

Saturday August 12, 2023, 12:58 PM

Lahore (Umtnews) The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in different parts of the country from yesterday to August 16.
The Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of heavy rain in some areas of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from tomorrow to August 16.
Apart from this, rain has been predicted in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar between August 15 and 16.
On the other hand, the Department of Meteorology says that the minimum temperature in Karachi is being recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature of the city is likely to be 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, the humidity ratio in the air is 81 percent. , the wind speed is 22 km/h from south-west.
According to the Department of Meteorology, there is a possibility of partly cloudy weather and drizzle in Karachi during the next 24 hours.

See also

According to the new examination procedure, now the result card of children will be prepared for 3 examinations, children will be taken first term, mid term and final examination.

See also  Gustavo Bolívar would make his candidacy for mayor of Bogotá official the other week

You may also like

Bagadó: construction of the aqueduct and sewage system...

CCP Leader Xi Jinping’s Mysterious Absence Sparks Speculation...

Balochistan Assembly will be dissolved today

Texas Officials Ignored Warnings on Illegal Installation of...

London mayor puts city on alert for robberies...

Neustadt/Aisch | Nobody is allowed to drive anymore

Chief Minister Balochistan signed the advice to dissolve...

The new variant circulating in Colombia is the...

The Ministry of Public Security’s Theme Education: Deepening...

Hawaii authorities face criticism after fires

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy